A runaway seven-year-old girl slipped through security checks at Geneva's airport and onto a plane without a ticket before being spotted by a crew member and handed over to police, officials said on Wednesday.

Acknowledging an "eminently regrettable" incident that could have turned out worse, Geneva airport spokesman Bernard Stampfli said authorities were enhancing measures to make sure that children are accompanied by adults when passing through security checks at the small airport along the French border.

In the incident on Sunday, the girl, who was not identified, initially slipped away from her parents at Geneva's main railway station and travelled by train to the airport.

