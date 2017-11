PRISONERS are being set up to fail upon release, according to Scotland’s chief inspector of prisons who also claimed jails cannot prevent them reoffending on their own.

Launching his annual report, David Strang said inmates were frequently leaving prison with less than £10 a week to survive on, often without health care or even a place to live when they return to the community.

While serving their sentences, many are finding it difficult to access programmes designed to tackle their offending behaviour, he said. Meanwhile use of Scotland’s open prison, HMP Castle Huntly, to help prepare prisoners for release, has fallen by 15 per cent in a year.

Loading article content