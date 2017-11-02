A German newspaper reporter has described the atmosphere during Celtic’s defeat to Bayern Munich as the best he has ever witnessed at a football match.

Heiko Niedderer, a writer for BILD, was left stunned by the noise of the home support, describing the reaction to Callum McGregor’s equaliser as ‘what the big bang feels like’.

The Hoops performed admirably in their Group B encounter on Tuesday night before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against the German champions, a result that ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

But Niedderer was full of praise for the club on his return to Germany, writing: “If you want to know what the big bang feels like, you just have to be in Celtic Park when Celtic scores.

“This stadium is pure magic. The fans in the stands just amazing. Goosebumps guaranteed. Perfect football atmosphere. Or simply: The best football atmosphere in the world!

“I was able to watch many great games in Europe and have lots of magical moments: "You'll Never Walk Alone" in Liverpool. 100,000 fans in Barcelona singing the Barca anthem. The crazy fans of Sevilla, who make the whole stadium shake. The frenzied fans of Atlético Madrid.

“The trembling south stand in Dortmund, when the winner against Real went in. The collective ecstasy in the Weserstadion, as Werder (yes, they were once in the Champions League) led 5-1, and then just before the end of the redeeming goal of Barca was shown in parallel on the scoreboard and Werder came in 2nd place.

“But Celtic tops it all! I've never heard a stadium roar louder than McGregor's 1-1 win. Everyone, really everybody jumped up. Fantastic. An orgasm of almost 60,000 Scottish throats.

“Magic also in the 67th minute, when the whole stadium lights up the mobile phone lights and all fans sing the "In the heat of Lisbon", the song for the European Cup Heroes of 1967.

“Already shortly before kick-off the German fans were astonished. The "You'll never walk alone" can easily take on Liverpool. As the teams arrived from the time-honoured tunnel, the entire stadium roars as if on command.

“If you do not like this atmosphere, you do not love football."