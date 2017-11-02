ALEX Salmond has announced he has joined a team which plans to take control of The Scotsman newspaper.

Johnston Press, the Edinburgh-based publisher which owns the title, along with the i, has been at the centre of a boardroom battle as Norwegian entrepreneur Christian Ager-Hanssen attempts to takeover the business.

And the former First Minister has now confirmed he has joined Mr Ager-Hanssen in what he called “his quest to revive the ailing company under fresh strategic direction”.

Mr Salmond joins one of Britain’s most experienced newspaper executives – Steve Auckland – to help realise Mr Ager-Hanssen’s vision for a transformed newspaper group.

Both would become key members of Johnston Press’ revamped management team should proposals being prepared by Mr Ager-Hanssen gain the support of a majority of shareholders.

Mr Salmond said: “The Johnston Group has great titles and some great people. What it needs is a senior management team to match that commitment. Under our plan, The Yorkshire Post will be pro Yorkshire, The Scotsman pro Scotland, and The i trusted everywhere for the quality and accessibility of the information it provides.

“Every local newspaper will be valued for the journalistic reach it can bring to the group and all of the 300 communities covered by the titles will be treated with respect.”

Mr Ager-Hanssen said: “Alex and I are agreed about the new direction we need to take to save Johnston Press, reinvigorate its staff and transform the company into a digital media powerhouse.

“We are committed to advocate a new direction for the company which we believe will protect and enhance its future and provide it with real leadership. Central to our vision are the interests of shareholders, staff, pensioners and the communities who trust and rely upon the Johnston titles to provide them with information and news.”

In recent years, Johnston Press has come under fierce criticism for its performance, which has seen its market value plummet from £100 million to just £15m.

Last month the board, led by former BBC executive Ashley Highfield, averted a boardroom coup.

The Scotsman publisher has come under increased pressure from investors, with Mr Ager-Hanssen – who owns Sweden’s Metro newspaper - believed to have the backing Crystal Amber, which is the largest shareholder in the company.

Mr Ager-Hanssen added: “It’s that desire to connect to communities that has convinced the Rt Hon. Alex Salmond, one of Scotland’s most passionate champions, to join us.

“He understands how valuable these titles are to the fabric of communities and I am delighted to have him with me in this great enterprise. I think many of my fellow shareholders would see a proposed new direction led by Alex and Steve Auckland as fundamentally attractive in restoring the fortunes of the company."

Mr Salmond is not the first politician this year to move into the newspaper industry. In May, former Chancellor George Osborne became editor of the London Evening Standard.