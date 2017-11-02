Gavin Williamson has been appointed Defence Secretary after Sir Michael Fallon resigned from the job amid Westminster sleaze allegations, Downing Street has announced.

Sir Michael quit after admitting his behaviour had “fallen below the high standards required” in the role and acknowledging that what might have been acceptable in the past was no longer appropriate.

Mr Williamson, who was the Government’s chief whip before this appointment, will replace him in the job, having never held ministerial office.

He did not speak to reporters as he left Number 10.

Julian Smith will replace Mr Williamson as the Government’s chief whip.