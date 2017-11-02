DAVID Mundell has insisted he has nothing to declare in relation to sexual misconduct.

The Scottish Secretary said he felt there was nothing in his past that would stop him serving in the government and was happy to be judged by his Dumfriesshire electors.

He was speaking after Sir Michael Fallon resigned as Defence Secretary on Wednesday after admitting to have fallen short of the “required standards” for the position.

Asked if he had reflected on his own past, Mr Mundell said: “I don’t see any reason, when I put myself forward for election in June, why I shouldn’t do that.

“I haven’t got anything to declare. But I leave it to electors to set out whether they believe you to be an appropriate person to be elected.”

He said of Mr Fallon: “Michael’s been an excellent defence secretary. He’s been a champion of Scotland in that sense. He ‘s overseen the very important investment in Lossiemouth, in Leuchars, the frigates on the Clyde

“He’s been a great champion of Scotland’s role in defence and the defence industry.

“So as a colleague in that regard I will miss him. But Gavin Williamson who is taking over is a very accomplished individual with a very strong business background as well.”

Asked if he had heard rumours about misconduct by Mr Fallon, he said: “These things always have to a be a personal decision. In politics there are always stories swirling round all sorts of people.”

He also agreed with Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson that a dam had broken and there would have to be a clear out of sex pests at Westminster.

He said: “There has to be change. Behaviour that is criminal must be reported to the police. Those aren’t matters to be dealt with by whips and political parties.

“There has to be a much more professional human resources, personnel system within parliament and political parties. We have to modernise and move forward.”

“It’s incumbent on all of us to make it clear that certain conduct is just not acceptable.”

Mr Mundell, 55, who has three children by a former marriage, came out as gay in 2016