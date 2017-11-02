David Davis has said the Government intends to be "as open as we can be" when making Brexit economic impact studies available to MPs.

The Brexit Secretary said he was already talking to Hilary Benn, chairman of the Exiting the EU Select Committee, about handling the release of the studies showing the potential impact of leaving the union on 58 economic sectors.

The Government has repeatedly refused to release the studies in response to freedom of information requests and parliamentary questions from MPs, claiming doing so would harm Britain's negotiating position with Brussels.

But on Wednesday, Labour used an arcane parliamentary procedure to pass a motion to have the studies provided to the select committee so MPs can analyse how different negotiating outcomes could affect the economy.

On Thursday, Mr Davis told the Commons: "I've already spoken to (Mr Benn) ... and I'm organising to talk to him about how we handle the confidentiality of the documentation we'll hand over.

"I will reiterate the point made by my honourable friend, that is these documents are not some sort of grand plan, they're data about the regulations and the markets of individual sectors which inform our negotiation.

"Of course we will be as open as we can be with the select committee, I fully intend to."

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom was pressed in the Commons by her Labour shadow Valerie Vaz to explain what the time limit was for releasing the studies.

Ms Leadsom replied: "It is absolutely accepted that the motion passed by the House yesterday is binding and that the information will be forthcoming.

"But, as I think as has been made very clear, it is the case that it is difficult to balance the conflicting obligation to protect the public interest through not disclosing information that could harm the national interest and the public interest whilst at the same time ensuring that the resolution of the House passed yesterday is adhered to."

She said she would contact the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) later on Thursday to "understand the progress on that point".

Last month, DExEU refused to say whether it had analysed the impact of Brexit on Britain's regions because doing so could provoke a "reactionary" response that could damage the economy.

It was responding to a freedom of information request from the Press Association following claims by the department's former chief of staff, James Chapman, that it carried out analysis showing Scotland and the North East of England would lose most from Brexit.

On Thursday, Scotland Secretary David Mundell said no separate piece of work has been done on the impact of leaving the EU on Scotland, despite Chancellor Philip Hammond acknowledging last month the Treasury had analysed regional effects.

Mr Mundell told the Scottish Parliament's Europe Committee: "There is not a Scotland-specific analysis, there is analysis of these sectors and how they apply within Scotland."

Referring to previous remarks he made to the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster, the Conservative MP added: "What I said at that committee was there was analysis which covered Scotland, that we agreed at the Joint Ministerial Committee on EU Negotiations that officials between the UK Government and Scottish Government would engage in relation to the analysis we had both done, because the Scottish Government of course has done some of their own analysis in these and other areas.

"It was agreed officials would begin discussions about sharing our respective analysis."

Mr Benn said he expects the Government to provide the studies within the next 12 weeks, or sooner, and would discuss confidentiality arrangements after they are released to the committee.

In a letter to Mr Davis, he said: "As I indicated to you, once the material has been provided to the committee I would be very happy to discuss with you any particular concerns you may have about publication of parts of the material so that the committee can take these into account in making its decision on release.

"I note the Leader of the House's (Ms Leadsom) statement of October 26 that, where a motion tabled by an opposition party is approved by the House, the Government will respond to this resolution by making a statement no more than 12 weeks after the debate

"However, given that in this case the Government already has the material, I trust that ti will be possible to provide the documents concerned much sooner than that."