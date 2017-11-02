HE is, suggest American papers, Donald Trump’s Kremlin matchmaker. And based firmly in Scotland.

Little-known Stirling University teacher Joseph Mifsud has been named by the Washington Post as the Trump campaign’s link with Russia. But the Maltese-born professor is having nothing of it. “I am an academic,” he told the US title. “I do not even speak Russian.”

Mr Mifsud’s name was thrown in to the public domain in America on Tuesday. He was, the Post revealed, the academic named as a go-between between the Trump campaign and Russia in a criminal indictment.

