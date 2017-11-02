Speaker John Bercow has hit back at claims he dismissed a female MP's bullying concerns as "women's issues".

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell claimed during business questions that when she tried to raise issues of bullying she was rebuffed by the Speaker.

But Mr Bercow has denied the accusation, stating he would "never use" that form of words.

In a letter to Ms Maskell, he said: "You told the Leader that you had raised this with me and that I had dismissed this "terming it to be a women's issues". This is totally and utterly wrong.

"I would never use, and have never used, that form of words. Indeed, for the whole of my Speakership, I have been tireless in working to get more women elected to parliament and also for more women to be promoted to senior positions in the House Service."

In accompaniment to the letter Mr Bercow has also published a correspondence between himself and Ms Maskell early last year.

In a letter from February 2016 Ms Maskell explains that she is "utterly appalled" by the behaviour of MPs, specifically during PMQs, in the Commons.

Mr Bercow, in his response, stated that he had written to the leaders of the three main political parties to appeal for better behaviour.

In his final remark to Ms Maskell, he states: "You might also wish to raise your concerns with Dr Sarah Childs, who is currently undertaking a secondment from the University of Bristol looking at how Parliament can become a more gender sensitive institution."

Speaking earlier during business questions, Ms Maskell said: "On the issue of standards I am deeply concerned about the bullying culture within Parliament.

"An issue that actually was dismissed by Mr Speaker when I previously have raised it with him, terming it to be a women's issue, it clearly isn't."

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom responded saying that the House needed to "get things right once and for all".

She said: "I say I absolutely agree with (Ms Maskell) and will happily work with any colleagues across the House in making sure that we seize this opportunity to put things right and to get it right once and for all."

Mrs Leadsom added that she would work to ensure that "nobody" was left out, from interns to MPs.

Mrs Leadsom, in response to a later question, said all party whips offices should encourage individuals to go to the police if there was evidence or allegations of criminal activity.

She said: "Having spoken to my own chief whip of my party, he has absolutely assured me that in any allegations of potentially criminal activity he has always told the individual and always would tell the individual to go directly to the police."

Mrs Leadsom earlier confirmed the party leaders at Westminster have agreed to meet to discuss a new independent grievance procedure to deal with harassment and abuse complaints.