A landmark art deco cinema "left to ruin" in the heart of Edinburgh's Leith is to be reborn as a cultural venue next year.

The State Cinema, opened in 1938 and home for a number of different uses since, is to be part of the Hidden Door festival in May and June.

The festival is also to return to the Leith Theatre, which is in the process of raising funds for a major redevelopment.

This year's cultural festival drew 13,000 visitors to Leith Theatre.

Irvine Welsh is one of the patrons of the theatre's drive to raise funds, between £8m and £10m is needed, to become a full time venue again.

David Martin, Creative Director of Hidden Door, said: "This year’s festival left the public - not to mention the Hidden Door team and contributors - wanting more.

"Leith Theatre has enormous potential to be the venue the city is crying out for, and we can’t wait to continue the journey with the Trust and everyone involved in bringing it back to life permanently.”

Jack Hunter, the Chair of Leith Theatre Trust added: "Next year marks a developing partnership approach between us and we will be working together to gain funding so that we can regenerate the amazing art deco building that is Leith Theatre.

"Hidden Door really helped put us on the map for a lot of people in 2017."

The use of the State Cinema is currently the subject of "early discussions".

It is now owned by Edinburgh property developers Glencairn Properties, who intend to redevelop the building.

However Hidden Door wish to use the building, on Great Junction Street, as a temporary venue.

Hazel Johnson, site team leader, said: “There’s a lot to do there, but Hidden Door has always been up for the challenge and this felt like the perfect addition to our plans for the theatre just around the corner.

"The developers have been very open to the possibility of using the cinema, and it’s a great match for our skills in bringing spaces back to life.

"Now, more than ever, we’re going to need the people of Edinburgh and Leith to get on board and support us to make something

incredible happen in Leith next May”.

Daryl Teague, director of Glencairn Properties, said: “The cinema building, originally designed by architect Sir James Miller, first opened in December 1938 as part of a multi-use leisure development.

"It’s fitting that this incredible building, that’s sadly been left to ruin over recent years, will provide a backdrop for the arts in Edinburgh. "We’re delighted to help play our part in supporting the Hidden Door festival and look forward to seeing the space transformed once again."

Hidden Door is currently inviting proposals for visual art, theatre, spoken work , dance and

film to be part in the 2018 festival.

The festival has steadily grown since 2014, when it cleared out the abandoned Market Street vaults to run a 9-day arts festival.

In 2015 the festival moved to a courtyard behind Kings’ Stables Road, and returned to the same site in 2016, attracting over 12,000 visitors.