SCOTLAND'S first School of Creative Education is to be set up in a ground-breaking link between Glasgow School of Art and a Paisley secondary.
The country's first high school to use creative teaching methods across the general curriculum to improve pupil prospects is to be established in Paisley through the unique partnership between the GSA and Renfrewshire Council.
The collaboration between the world-leading GSA and the town’s Castlehead High School aims to apply the learning and teaching models of creative education across all subjects, raising attainment and improving pupil prospects and ambitions.
It is hoped that by applying a studio-based, practice-led teaching model, pupils will be encouraged to develop confidence, team-work, problem solving and critical thinking across all subjects.
Professor Tom Inns, director of the GSA, said "The value of learning through creativity cannot be underestimated.
“It is important that the GSA, as Scotland’s national higher education institution for the visual creative disciplines, works collaboratively with partners in local government and schools to empower our young people through creativity and culture to improve both their opportunities and quality of life now and in the future.”
Iain Nicolson, Renfrewshire Council leader, said: “Regardless of what a pupil wants to do when they leave school, this unique collaboration will develop a love of learning and assist them to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills which can be applied across all educational subjects.”
