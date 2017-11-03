The former carers of a woman who has not been seen for almost 18 years have made a second appearance in court charged with her abduction and murder.

Margaret Fleming, 36, was reported missing in October last year from her home in Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde, but police said the last independent sighting of her was actually at a family event in December 1999.

Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 57, were charged with murder, abduction and assault, fraud and attempting to defeat the ends of justice at Greenock Sheriff Court on October 27.

Loading article content

The pair appeared in court again on Friday, where they made no plea and were remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.

A further court appearance will be confirmed at later date.