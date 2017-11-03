A LABOUR activist who accused a former shadow cabinet member of committing a “revolting act” of sexual harassment has said she felt ignored by the party.

Ava Etemadzadeh, 27, alleges Kelvin Hopkins made lewd comments, sent her a suggestive text message and acted inappropriately while hugging her.

She complained to Labour in 2015 – but the Luton North MP was later briefly promoted to the party’s front bench.

Last night it was reported Labour's then chief whip had questioned the decision to promote Mr Hopkins.

Ms Etemadzadeh said: "I'm very disillusioned because just a few months later I realised that Jeremy Corbyn promoted Kelvin Hopkins to the shadow cabinet, despite the fact that the leader's office was aware of this and they refused to act and that made me feel very powerless and isolated and alone."

Mr Hopkins said he "absolutely and categorically" denied the claims.

Labour said the long-serving MP had now been suspended while an investigation takes place, with a spokesman insisting the party “takes all such complaints extremely seriously”.

The allegation comes just days after another Labour activist, 25-year-old Bex Bailey, said she was raped at a party event and then told by a senior official that it might “damage” her to report it.

It is understood Mr Hopkins was reprimanded when Ms Etemadzadeh made her initial complaint following incidents in 2014 and 2015.

However, he later served as culture spokesman between June and October 2016 following mass resignations orchestrated as part of a botched coup attempt against leader Jeremy Corbyn.

When Ms Etemadzadeh raised her complaint again earlier this week, she said a Labour official initially warned the complaints process could take a few days.

But the activist said she was then contacted by the party within hours to say Mr Hopkins had been suspended - just minutes before a national newspaper published her allegations.

Mr Corbyn yesterday declined to answer questions about Mr Hopkins’ promotion, while the party made no comment on claims its former chief whip had raised concerns.

Labour said it will appoint an independent specialist organisation to offer support and advice to anyone affected by sexual harassment in the party.

It has also appointed Karon Monaghan QC to investigate how allegations made by prominent activist Bex Bailey were dealt with.

Meanwhile, prominent Labour backbencher Jess Phillips criticised her party’s leadership for promoting Mr Hopkins in light of the allegations against him.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There does seem to be a problem with some of the issues over the timeline in this case, and I think that potentially Kelvin Hopkins should not have been promoted."

She added: "I am a bit concerned about the fact that Kelvin was then promoted afterwards, that does seem wrong to me.

"I don't think that it was sort of political expediency; I think that people just didn't take it as seriously as it needed to be taken."

Mr Hopkins, who has been an MP for 20 years, is the latest politician to become caught up in a wave of allegations over sleaze in Westminster.

Sir Michael Fallon quit as Defence Secretary on Wednesday after admitting that his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards required" in the role.

Inquiries are also continuing into allegations made against First Secretary of State Damian Green and international trade minister Mark Garnier.

Last night, Labour confirmed a "formal complaint" had also been made against Clive Lewis MP.

Theresa May has released a new code of conduct for Conservative Party representatives, including MPs and MSPs, drawn up in the wake of the scandal.

It outlines a new complaints procedure, with a hotline for reporting potential breaches and a more detailed process for investigation by a panel, which will for the first time include an independent member.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Parliament will launch a “confidential phone line to provide a source of advice to those directly affected or concerned about harassment or sexual misconduct” on Monday.