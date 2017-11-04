THE year’s most important gathering of Scottish independence supporters takes place in Edinburgh today under the auspices of the Scottish Independence Convention. This annual event has now surpassed the SNP conference in terms of relevance. A sense of restless dynamism pervades the Convention which has been largely absent from the party’s official rally. Whereas an undercurrent of drift and ennui; of holding on to what we’ve got has insinuated itself into the big official party gatherings, the Convention has spent the last two years doing what the SNP have lamentably failed to do since the 2014 Independence referendum. Instead of standing still and congratulating themselves on how good the referendum campaign was, they have examined the reasons for its ultimate failure and sought to address the reasons why a majority of Scotland’s citizens voted No.

In those heady days following the referendum when it seemed the Yes side had actually prevailed and an avalanche of new membership applications jammed the inboxes of SNP headquarters, it seemed this curious sense of euphoria had dulled the senses of the party high command. Instead of soliciting easy applause by proclaiming the mighty new membership lists of the party, why did no one set about the task of candid introspection; of dispassionately deconstructing the Yes campaign and asking why it had ultimately fallen short? Astonishingly, more than three years on from September 18, 2014, the SNP have yet to undertake an all-encompassing audit of the strengths and weaknesses of the Yes campaign.

It seemed those gilded early months of Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership – followed by the capture of 56 out of 59 Westminster seats in Scotland in 2015 – had lulled party chiefs and strategists into thinking independence was an inevitability and not far off at that. Yet those among us who had come lately to be persuaded of the independence argument were still looking for answers about the Jackanory sections of the White Paper on Independence and who had authored them.

