NO one would accuse hardboiled Nat Christine Grahame of being over-sensitive, though her bonnet is rarely short of a bee. This week she turned her wrath on US imports with a motion at Holyrood titled “It is Halloween, not Trick or Treat”. It bemoaned pumpkins replacing “the tumshie or neep lantern with its smelly burning candle” and championed “dookin for aipples and guising, despite some overseas cultural invasion”. That’s you telt, America.

DESPERATE stuff in Anas Sarwar’s Labour leadership campaign this week, as his aides rushed to trumpet a video endorsement from Glasgow councillor Maureen Burke. On Twitter, Ms Burke declared that “as a councillor and members of the Unite union” she was delighted to support the put-upon millionaire MSP. However, what she strangely failed to mention in her clip, was that she is also a paid organiser on Mr Sarwar’s campaign. Fancy that!

NICOLA Sturgeon gave a masterclass in political spin at FMQs when she bigged up her discussion paper on income tax. To reach a consensus position, the FM needs to dump her manifesto vow to freeze the 20p rate. So she recast the U-turn as akin to a duty. “We have an opportunity not to stick doggedly to previous positions,” she said, “but to come into a discussion with the best interests of the country at heart.” That’s right, ratting on pledges is now an “opportunity”. Quality BS.

Loading article content