TO BE frank the two cakes we have to finish off are ordered more out of sympathy and gratitude than need. This is because the waiter has revealed that the pancakes I have just asked for are not made on the premises. They're bought in. Now, buying in cakes from specialists is not a problem. It can be a good idea, sometimes. Buying in pancakes, though? Eh?

“Even I could make a pancake,” says Stephen, momentarily looking up over his horn-rimmed, tri-focal Gant specs from the other side of the table. That’s coming from an Italian-Scots male. Hmm.

Faced with this shock news there’s only one thing to do. And it falls upon my puny shoulders to do it. The pancakes with honey cream and stewed autumn fruits at, ahem, £6.50 are immediately cancelled, in as nice a way as possible in the circumstances, of course. Still, there’s clear consternation on the waiter’s face at this unexpected reward for his honesty. So by way of compensation we order instead a carrot and pistachio cake and a raspberry and lime one at £7.90 for the two. Who says honesty isn’t the best policy? They’re billed as Monty’s baking though they are bought in, and will turn out to be fairly average.

