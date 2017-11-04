Two firefighters have been assaulted while tackling a woodland blaze.
The emergency workers were attacked after being called to a fire in woodland near Lawfield Farm, by Dalkeith in Midlothian, at around 8:40pm on Friday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service workers were not injured in the attack.
Police Scotland said a gang of youths were seen in the area at the time and issued an appeal for information.
Inspector Neil Mitchell said: "It is extremely disappointing that colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been assaulted whilst attending an emergency call.
"It is totally unacceptable to attack emergency service workers who are there to protect and support our communities when in need.
"Our investigations into this incident are ongoing and such attacks on emergency services will not be tolerated."
