PARKS across Scotland are in a bad way, according to new figures released tomorrow, with four out of every 10 people claiming there has been a decline in the quality of their local green space.

This is in direct correlation with cuts to park budgets, which has seen staff in council park departments cut by up to a third in recent years. When litter goes unchecked, railings and play equipment left to rust, and grass left overgrown, people vote with their feet and don’t use them.

This can't be allowed to go unchecked.

