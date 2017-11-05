SCOTLAND’S childcare minister Mark McDonald sensationally quit the Government last night as the SNP became embroiled in the sexual harassment scandal that has been sweeping through politics. McDonald’s resignation, for what he called “inappropriate” actions, sent shockwaves through Holyrood. In a statement issued last night, the married father of two admitted that his behaviour might have made others “uncomfortable”.

McDonald’s resignation is an embarrassment to Nicola Sturgeon who appointed McDonald as Minister for Childcare and Early Years after last year’s Holyrood election. McDonald served as junior minister to Education Secretary John Swinney, who last week led the Government on the issue of harassment at Holyrood.

Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, told MSPs it was down to men to “examine their own behaviour”.

Last night, McDonald apologised for his behaviour and said his attempts to be “humorous” or “friendly” might have led others to “question my intentions”. It is understood McDonald is one of two SNP members currently being investigated by the party over possible misconduct. The second case does not relate to a parliamentarian, the party has said.

An SNP spokesperson confirmed McDonald had not been suspended from the party. In a statement issued by the SNP on his behalf, McDonald said it would “not be appropriate” for him to continue as childcare minister.

He said: “It has been brought to my attention that some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate – where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions. My behaviour is entirely my responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate. In light of my position in government, I believe it would not be appropriate for me to continue to serve in my role in the Scottish Government at this time and I have tendered my resignation as a minister.

“I hope that in taking this step neither any particular woman or my family will be the focus of undue and unwarranted scrutiny. It has been an honour to serve in the Scottish Government and I will continue to serve my constituents in Aberdeen Donside to the best of my ability.”

A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said McDonald remained a “valuable” part of the SNP group at Holyrood. The spokesperson said: “Mark has taken the right action in apologising and recognising that in his current role it would be inappropriate for him to remain in government. He will continue to make a valuable contribution to parliament as the MSP for Aberdeen Donside.”

McDonald was widely viewed as one of the SNP leadership’s favourite. He was unexpectedly elected as a North East list MSP in the SNP’s landslide victory in 2011.

However, following the death of SNP MSP Brian Adam in April 2013, McDonald was selected as the party’s candidate for Aberdeen Donside and resigned his list seat to successfully fight the by-election. McDonald was re-elected as an MSP last year with a majority of 11,630.

A senior SNP source said McDonald had been thought of as a favourite of party power-brokers. The 37-year-old is understood to be an ally of the SNP’s former national secretary Patrick Grady – now the Glasgow North MP.

The nature of the “actions” that led to McDonald’s resignation have not been revealed.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the First Minister would appoint a new minister in “due course”. The spokesperson said: “McDonald tendered his resignation on Saturday. The Education Secretary is responsible for all aspects of the education portfolio including those led by the Minister for Childcare and Early Years.”

Scottish human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, who last week we revealed had been approached by a number of women at Holyrood over claims of sexual harassment said this resignation should be a wake-up call. He said. “For any of those who in the last week have tried to claim that sexual harassment does not occur in the Scottish Parliament I would simply say think again.

“I said at the start this is the tip of the iceberg and those men who engaged in behaviour from the dark ages should be extremely worried. As for those who continue to demand a name and shame, I would say stop harassing women by making such demands.

“There are a number of others in Scottish politics tonight in all political parties who should be considering their position and remember how they treated and sexually harassed their female colleagues. The last week should be a wake-up call to everyone involved in politics.”