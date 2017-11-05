HOLYROOD will face unprecedented scrutiny this week over sexual harassment claims when eight female MSPs line up to quiz the Parliament over different aspects of the scandal.

Women from across the political divide will grill Holyrood on its all-male governing body, the Parliament’s definition of harassment, and whether an independent review should be launched into reporting procedures.

The Sunday Herald last week revealed disturbing claims about widespread mistreatment of women in the Parliament. Lawyer Aamer Anwar, who is well-connected in the SNP, told this newspaper: “It's a catalogue of sexual harassment, stalking, social media abuse, sexual innuendos, verbal sexual abuse, touching, sexual assaults, requests for sex, cover up, isolation and bullying."

The claims sent Holyrood into a tailspin and put a spotlight on how the Parliament helps victims and deals with perpetrators.

In response, Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh and Parliament chief executive Paul Grice announced the creation of a hotline for individuals affected by sexual harassment. However, Holyrood’s governing corporate body has no female MSPs and some parliamentarians have been dissatisfied with the official response.

Chamber questions to the corporate body can be a dry affair, but Thursday’s session will be dominated by female MSPs demanding answers.

Gail Ross, the SNP MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, has the first question and will ask the Parliament how it defines sexual harassment. Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, who helped co-ordinate the questions, will ask about the gender composition of the corporate body and the parliamentary bureau, which timetables Holyrood business.

She told this newspaper: “The Scottish Parliament, like every workplace in the country, should pause and reflect on its working culture and the likelihood of women feeling comfortable to report and confident that action will be taken when instances of sexism in the workplace. The parliament needs to get its own house in order before it turns and rightly preaches to other workplaces and businesses to do likewise.”

Fellow Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who has campaigned to end period poverty, will ask whether the Parliament will initiate an “independent” review of reporting procedures and parliamentary culture.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin has tabled a question on whether a “confidential and independent audit” of the experiences of female MSPs and staff of sexual harassment will take place.

She said: “While I welcome the parliament's new hotline, many might not want their experiences to be taken forward in official disciplinary channels, and I can understand why. Reporting allegations about people in the place you work to the place you work is daunting. I feel an independent audit would be far more effective.”

Claire Baker, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, will ask a general question on sexual harassment, while SNP member Ash Denham is to grill Holyrood on whether a code of conduct for MSPs and staff will be produced.

Veteran Nationalist Sandra White will ask about provisions to protect staff and interns employed by MSPs and Labour shadow cabinet member Jackie Baillie will seek a response on whether the hotline will take calls from bystanders who witness inappropriate language and behaviour.

A senior Holyrood source said the question and answer session was a “crucial” test for the Parliament, adding that the time slot should be “significant”.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said Holyrood did not have any further comment to make beyond last week's statements.