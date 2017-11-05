THE SNP has called on the UK Government to open up Brexit talks to other parties and administrations as the country marks 500 days since the EU referendum – with just over 500 until the Britain is set to leave in March 2019.
North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, SNP spokesman on International Affairs and Europe, said: "At the halfway mark, with the clock ticking, the UK Government must press the reset button, and adopt a new approach to make up for lost time, and to avoid the catastrophe of an extreme Tory Brexit or 'no deal' scenario.
"Either of these outcomes would be a disaster – resulting in huge damage to the UK economy, hitting jobs, incomes and businesses across the country, and making us all poorer and worse off."
Adding, "The time has now come for a more consensual approach. The Tory Government must now reach out to all the devolved administrations and parties in Parliament to work together on our future relationship with Europe."
Representatives from devolved administrations met UK Government ministers in October at the fifth Joint Ministerial Committee to go over EU negotiations.
A UK Government spokesman said: "We are committed to securing a good deal that works for the entire UK including Scotland, and are continuing to engage with the devolved administrations."
He added, "We are confident of securing a bold and ambitious deal which is in the interests of both the UK as a whole and our European partners."
