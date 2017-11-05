A BREAST cancer survivor said she "cured herself" of the disease through diet and oxygen therapy.
Philly Alexander, 63, was among the women attending Scotland's first 'Goddess Gathering' in Portavadie in Argyll where patients shared their experiences of overcoming illnesses such as cancer, chronic fatigue, depression, anxiety, and fibromyalgia.
Ms Alexander decided against radiotherapy or chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2013. Instead she chose oxygen therapy and a ketogenic diet, which is traditionally used in medicine to control epilepsy in children. The diet combines a high-fat intake with adequate protein and low carbohydrates to force the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.
She said: “I immediately thought, 'I will be cancer-free within a year and I was'. I refused to let fear or anxiety get a grip of me."
MRI scans show two tumours in 2013 but, a year later in February 2014, they had disappeared. She said her oncologists were stunned, but she believes the diet "starved the cancer". Ms Alexander added: “I have never felt as fit and healthy as I do now. I am very careful in that I am not saying this will work for everyone, but it worked for me and I want to share my story with others.”
Event organiser Lilia Sinclair, 58, said: “This gathering is a conference of over 100 women all coming together to share their stories of how they have healed themselves from cancer, chronic fatigue, depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia, and many other conditions and diseases that afflict modern day society. Many of attendees explained how they healed themselves from both physiological, and psychological ailments.”
