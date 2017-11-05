A BREAST cancer survivor said she "cured herself" of the disease through diet and oxygen therapy.

Philly Alexander, 63, was among the women attending Scotland's first 'Goddess Gathering' in Portavadie in Argyll where patients shared their experiences of overcoming illnesses such as cancer, chronic fatigue, depression, anxiety, and fibromyalgia.

Ms Alexander decided against radiotherapy or chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2013. Instead she chose oxygen therapy and a ketogenic diet, which is traditionally used in medicine to control epilepsy in children. The diet combines a high-fat intake with adequate protein and low carbohydrates to force the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.

