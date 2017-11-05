T2 Trainspotting took the biggest scoop of awards at the annual BAFTA Scotland ceremony, including best film, director and actor.
The awards, which celebrate the very best in film, television and games produced in Scotland, were hosted by presenter Edith Bowman.
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, David Hayman, Peter Capaldi and Sir Chris Hoy were among the list of presenters handing out the coveted awards at the star-studded bash.
Loading article content
Screenwriter John Hodge and producer Andrew Macdonald accepted the Trainspotting awards while Boyle and Bremner were said to be working in America.
Other winners include BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Hope Dickson Leach in the Writer Film/Television category for The Levelling and Jon McKellan as part of the is part of the winning team in the Game category for Stories Untold.
Two special awards were given on the evening. The first was to multi BAFTA-winning writer, producer, director and political satirist, Armando Iannucci who was presented the award of Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television.
He was given the award by Peter Capaldi, along with video tributes from his colleagues Steve Coogan, Rebecca Front, David Schneider and Michael Palin.
The second was for cameraman Doug Allan who was honoured for his Outstanding Contribution to Craft (In Memory of Robert McCann). His career has spanned more than 65 productions over 30 years in the industry.
Blue Planet producer Alastair Fothergill presented Doug with the prestigious award, alongside a video message from Sir David Attenborough.
Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said it was “a superb evening” and was “thrilled to celebrate the inspiring work that’s going on in Scotland”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.