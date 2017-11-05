THERESA May will today attack those making anonymous sleaze allegations online as she tries to hold her government together amid yet more claims of misconduct by Tory MPs.

Ahead of a meeting with party leaders about tackling a tide of sexual accusations at Westminster, the Prime Minister will demand a new “culture of respect” in public life.

People should feel safe at work and complaints should be fully investigated, she will say.

But the change should also mean “people’s careers cannot be damaged by unfounded rumours circulated anonymously online”.

The scandal around sexual harassment in the Commons was partly fuelled last week by an anonymously authored spreadsheet containing allegations against 36 Tory MPs.

Mrs May will say: "Let me be very frank - political parties have not always got this right in the past. But I am determined to get it right for the future."

The pushback reflects the seriousness the situation now poses to the government.

Mrs May’s deputy, First Secretary Damian Green, will today be questioned by a Cabinet Office inquiry into sleaze, and his departure could destabilise the Prime Minister.

Accused last week by Tory activist Kate Maltby of making sexual advances, Mr Green was yesterday accused of having “extreme” pornography on a parliamentary computer.

Former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick alleged the material had been found during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.

Mr Green has rejected the claims as false and “unscrupulous character assassination”.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Chris Pincher "voluntarily stood down" from the Whips' Office last night and referred himself to the party's complaints procedure and the police following allegations over his behaviour.

The move comes after the Mail on Sunday reported that Mr Pincher had been accused of making an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.

Mr Pincher told the newspaper: "If Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him."

At Holyrood, the Labour MSP Monica Lennon became the most senior UK politician to reveal she had been the victim of a sexual assault by a party colleague. She said the matter had been treated as a joke by other Labour members.

SNP childcare minister Mark McDonald quit on Saturday after apologising “unreservedly” for “inappropriate behaviour” in the past.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd suggested yesterday MPs found guilty of sexual harassment could be kicked out the Commons under a tough new crackdown.

She predicted a “clear-out” of troublemakers after what she called a “watershed moment”.

She also described as “disgusting” a detailed account from journalist Jane Merrick of how former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon had lunged at her and tried to kiss her in 2003.

Labour also struggled to contain the problem in its ranks.

Jeremy Corbyn was forced to defend promoting MP Kelvin Hopkins to his shadow cabinet last year, despite knowing he was reprimanded over his behaviour in 2015.

Mr Hopkins was suspended last week after activist Ava Etemadzadeh accused him of a “revolting act” in 2014, and said Labour HQ had essentially ignored her complaint.

The Labour leader said he would not “discuss hindsight”, but stood by his decision at the time.

He said: “He had been reprimanded, the case had been closed. I thought it was reasonable to appoint him, albeit for a very short time, to shadow cabinet.

“All I can say is I took a decision based on what I knew at the time and he made a good contribution to the shadow cabinet during the short time he was there."

He said the case had been reopened in the wake of fuller revelations, and it would be “investigated and resolved”.

Mr Hopkins strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Ms Merrick said she “shrank away in horror” and felt “humiliated and ashamed”.

Sir Michael quit on Wednesday hours after Ms Merrick reported the incident to Number 10.

Mr Green, effectively the deputy Prime Minister and one of Mrs May’s most trusted allies, was urged by two of his colleagues to stand down during the probe into his conduct.

Tory MP Heidi Allen said: “In... the sort of companies I used to work in, that would be completely normal. If you're innocent and you have nothing to worry about, then let the process take its natural course, and the right will come out in the end.”

Anna Soubry said Mr Green “should have been suspended so there was a proper inquiry” but “instead we are pretty much having trial by the newspapers, and this is not acceptable".

Mr Green furiously rejected the accusation from Mr Quick as a “political smear” without any evidence to support it from a bitter, “tainted and untrustworthy source”.

He said: “The police have never suggested to me that improper material was found on my parliamentary computer, nor did I have a 'private' computer, as has been claimed.

"The allegations about the material and computer, now nine years old, are false, disreputable political smears from a discredited police officer acting in flagrant breach of his duty to keep the details of police investigations confidential."

It also emerged that Tory MPs Daniel Poulter, Stephen Crabb and Daniel Kawczynski had been referred to the Tory party disciplinary committee about their conduct.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen revealed he had reported Dr Poulter to the whips’ office in 2010 after three female MPs complained about him, yet he was later made a health minister.