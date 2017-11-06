FORMER Guardian journalist Kevin McCarra, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been found safe and well by Greater Manchester Police.
Police had appealed for information on the Scots sports journalist and author who had gone missing in Manchester.
Kevin McCarra, 59, from Glasgow, had last been seen around 2.30pm on Sunday at the Whitworth Art Gallery on Oxford Road near Manchester University.
Loading article content
Mr McCarra was visiting the city from Glasgow with his wife, Susan Stewart.
He is the former chief football correspondent for The Guardian and has authored several books about Celtic FC and Scottish football.
Ms Stewart said the couple went to Manchester on a weekend break and visited the National Football Museum on Saturday and the art gallery on Sunday, when they became separated and he went missing.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?