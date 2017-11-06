A teenager has been arrested and charged after a police officer was allegedly stabbed at a college campus.

The male constable with Police Scotland suffered an injury to his back after being called to Edinburgh College in the Granton area of the city on Monday morning.

The officer, who is in his twenties, was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to the non-life-threatening injury.

Police Scotland said they have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The incident, in a building within the campus on West Granton Road, happened at around 9.30am as police responded to a report of concern for an individual made around 20 minutes earlier.

Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland, area commander for North West Edinburgh, said: "Our thoughts are with our colleague as he continues to recover from what is thankfully a non-life-threatening wound.

"This incident continues to be treated as isolated and we're working closely with Edinburgh College to offer support to students and staff.

"There will be an increased police presence across the campus over the coming days and anyone with concerns is urged to speak to us or contact Edinburgh College's student services department."

Edinburgh College remained open on Monday in line with guidance from police.

A spokesman for the college said: "The safety of our students and staff is our most important consideration and Police Scotland have confirmed this is an isolated incident."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents rank-and-file officers, has raised questions about officers being properly equipped to deal with such incidents.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "Police Scotland always takes the welfare of its officers very seriously.

"We continually keep officer safety under review and regular liaison takes place with staff associations around this issue.

"As always, we will investigate this incident to see if there is anything to be learned from it. The officer's injuries are thankfully not life-threatening and I intend to visit him tomorrow (Tuesday)."