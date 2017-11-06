A BOY from Midlothian with a condition which means tumours can grow at nerve endings anywhere in his body has had his life turned around thanks to hugs from a therapy dog.

Kearyn Adamson, five, has Neurofibromatosis but also suffers from autism and has glaucoma in both eyes.

But the brave youngster is now being supported by his best friend -- a golden Labrador called Sauce.

The pooch helps Kearyn keep calm when he gets anxious by offering the youngster hugs and "kisses".

And Sauce is also trained to fetch Kearyn's favourite toys and to keep him laughing and smiling.

Photo credit: SWNS

The pair were brought together after Kearyn's family, including mum Jodi, dad Kenneth, both 31, and brother Khaidyn, 7, launched a fundraiser.

With the help of their community, they managed to raise the £6,000 required to bring Sauce to Scotland.

Jodi said: "We are so grateful to them for helping bring them together.

"He's doing great - he's really helping Kearyn out which is obviously what we wanted to do.

"He's applying pressure when needed, giving him cuddles and kisses and making him laugh.

"He does things like shake his head because he knows it will make Kearyn laugh.

"It's definitely been worth the wait - it's been a long time coming and they are bonding really well together.

"Sauce follows him everywhere, it's very nice to see. Kearyn will sit on the couch and cuddle him and say 'he's my doggie'.

"He's always loved dogs.

"Whenever we used to go to the shos, Kearyn would get really stressed that we would have to leave, but a dog waiting outside would lick his hand and he'd immediately calm down."

Sauce's arrival comes after a fundraising drive to bring in the £6,000 needed to buy the dog, including travel and training expenses.

After a visit to Therapy Animals in Cheshire for some vital training - and to introduce Kearyn to his new pal - Sauce officially moved at the end of October.

Jodi added: "Kearyn loves to help - he's got the food ready for him and Sauce will listen to commands like sit.

"He's slowly getting into the routine of sleeping in Kearyn's room all night. He's been given specific training to sleep alongside him, not on top of him.

"It does help my husband as well because he's got Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and anxiety.

"He's gone out for walks with him because we have to walk him regularly and keep up his training outside."

Therapy Dogs, who linked Kearyn up with Sauce, provides specially trained dogs for children with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

It also provides a range of other therapy pets.

According to the business, animal-assisted therapy is a recognised and growing therapeutic technique that facilitates the counselling process.

Kearyn's family have been posting regular updates on their Facebook page as a way to show supporters how Sauce is settling in.

Jodi said she wanted to say a "huge thank you to everyone who donated or helped".

She said: "Kearyn is always smiling, he's a happy boy. He loves throwing the frisbee and tennis ball in the house for Sauce.

"Sauce is one - his birthday is in August - so he's quite a clever dog for a one-year-old."