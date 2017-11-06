THE family of a missing man who disappeared more than 24 years ago has made an emotional plea begging him to come home.

Peter McGuire, who was 21 at the time, went missing from his home in High Valleyfield, Fife on 27 January 1993.

And police are now re-appealing for help to trace Peter, whose family say they worry about him every day.

After extensive investigations in 1993 Peter's car was found near the Forth Road Bridge.

But there were no further sightings or information regarding his whereabouts.

But in November last year officers found a man sleeping rough in the Hastings area of England who was using Peter's name and date of birth.

It was later discovered the male had moved on and may have been in the West London area.

Peter's family have been informed of the updates and police are continuing to carry out investigative work to try and identify the man with Peter's name and date of birth.

How Peter may look now. Photo credit: SWNS

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Peter's family said: "Peter, you are a big part of our lives that is missing and the pain of that has never gone away.

"We all love you so much and worry about you every day. Please, Peter, find it in yourself to get in touch.

"It would be a blessing to hear from you. We would love for you to be a part of our lives again in any way you choose, your terms, your pace, one step at a time.

"We are here for you, our doors will always be open for you. God bless you Peter and know that you are loved by us all so very much."

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan from Dunfermline CID said: "At this time, we do not know if the male down south is indeed the Peter McGuire who went missing from High Valleyfield almost 25 years ago, however, he provided information which suggested knowledge of Peter's circumstances.

"As such we are conducting a thorough investigation and liaising with our colleagues at the relevant police forces to try and identify and speak to this individual.

"Members of the public who live in any of the locations currently involved in this inquiry and who believe they have useful information are asked to contact police immediately, particularly those living and working within the homeless networks.

"We would also ask that if Peter McGuire becomes aware of this appeal then he comes forward to speak with us.

"I would like to stress that our priority is confirming if Peter is safe and well and we will not disclose his whereabouts to any other person against his wishes."

Those with information can contact Dunfermline Police Station via 101.