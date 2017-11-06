TENNIS chiefs have issued an apology over a "poor taste" draw ceremony for the inaugural Under 21s finals in Milan.

The stunt set up for the Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) flagship tournament for the world's top players aged 21 involved models parading down a catwalk with letters stuck to their bodies.

Players picked between two models and walked down a runway arm in arm with them, before the models decided the groupings by revealing letters hidden under their clothing.

The event has been criticised before it has even begun and all because of the draw ceremony which the ATP has now admitted was in poor taste.

Judy Murray and former world number one Amélie Mauresmo were among those to condemn the stunt.

Eight of the world's leading U21 were taking part in the event in the Italian fashion capital set up to find out which group they would be playing in at this week's event.

Each of them was asked to select a female model, with the model then revealing their group letter to the audience at the end of the catwalk.

One lifted her dress to show an 'A' on her thigh while another took off her jacket and showed a 'B' on her back, with a number of the players appearing uncomfortable as they were danced around.

Andy Murray's former coach Amelie Mauresmo tweeted a video of the draw on Twitter along with the caption "disgrace" while Judy Murray did the same, commenting that is was "awful".

The ceremony taglined 'The future is now' was sponsored by Red Bull, and a joint statement read: "ATP and Red Bull apologise for the offence caused by the draw ceremony for the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"The intention was to integrate Milan's rich heritage as one of the fashion capitals of the world.

"However, our execution of the proceedings was in poor taste and unacceptable. We deeply regret this and will ensure that there is no repeat of anything like it in the future."