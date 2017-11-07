TENNIS ace Sir Andy Murray was joined by a star-studded group for a dinner ahead of a charity event which takes place tonight.

The former Wimbledon champion appeared with fellow Olympian Sir Chris Hoy, former tennis star Tim Henman ,as well as actor Rob Bryden and chef Albert Roux.

Sir Andy, who has not been seen in competitive action since Wimbledon, will play a singles match against Roger Federer in the Andy Murray Live event at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Loading article content

The Swiss world No 2 will be playing in Scotland for the first time. Sir Andy will then join his brother Jamie to take on Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami in a more relaxed doubles challenge.

As well as world-class tennis, there will also be a mix of light-hearted entertainment.

All proceeds will be donated to charity with funds shared equally between Unicef, the world’s leading children’s organisation, of which Sir Andy is a UK Ambassador, and a local charity.