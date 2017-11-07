FRESH calls have been made for Scotland’s police force to be routinely armed after an officer was stabbed in the back in Edinburgh.

The police officer was attacked after being called to Edinburgh College in the Granton area of the city yesterday morning.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested and charged.

In the wake of the event, the body which represents rank and file officers – the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) – said fresh questions had been raised about officers being properly equipped to deal with such incidents.

SPF chair Andrea MacDonald said: “I would like to commend the bravery of all of the police officers who attended this incident. Undoubtedly their actions in protecting the public prevented further injuries or even fatalities.

“However, whilst all details are still to emerge, once again it appears that we have Scottish police officers not suitably equipped to deal with an incident where an individual is armed. Our thoughts are with the police officer who was injured and his family and colleagues at this time.”

The officer, who is in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to the non-life-threatening injury.

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said that the issue of providing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), such as Tasers, had been repeatedly aired.

He said: “This is constantly raised by our members, about the vulnerabilities and dangers they face on calls where weapons such as knives are present.”

He added that the public struggles to understand why police are expected to deal with such incidents where people are armed, without the appropriate protection themselves.

The stabbing, in a building within the campus on West Granton Road, took place yesterday morning at as police responded to a report of concern for an individual made around 20 minutes earlier. Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland, area commander for North West Edinburgh, said there would be an increased police presence across the campus over the coming days.

Edinburgh College remained open yesterday in line with guidance from police.

There are currently 275 dedicated armed officers who are deployed on a shift basis across Scotland, which means only a small number will be on duty at any one time.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Police Scotland always takes the welfare of its officers very seriously. We continually keep officer safety under review and regular liaison takes place with staff associations around this issue.”