Engineers will be working round-the-clock over the festive period to complete more than £15 million of infrastructure upgrades across Scotland.

Network Rail said 4,500 engineers will work more than 50,000 hours on Christmas and New Year on projects around Scotland, as part of Network Rail’s UK-wide Railway Upgrade Plan.

Over the festive period, signalling and overhead power lines will be renewed and replaced around Glasgow.

New tracks will also be laid on sections of the west coast main line and the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow, while a junction in Lanarkshire will also be renewed.

Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “Thousands of passengers are on the cusp of seeing their rail journeys transformed in the months ahead as our massive £50 billion Railway Upgrade Plan reaches its final stages.”