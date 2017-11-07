SCOTTISH football icon Bill Shankly quit the manager’s job at Liverpool after pressure from his wife and deeply regretted the decision, says a documentary.

Shankly, of Glenbuck, Ayrshire led the club to unprecedented success in the 1960s, and fans were shocked when he suddenly retired after winning the FA Cup in 1974.

In a documentary, Shankly: Nature’s Fire, to be shown on BBC Two on Sunday, his granddaughter Karen Gill reveals that among the reasons was pressure from his wife Nessie.

She said: “People say he stopped for his family and I don’t think that was 100 per cent the case.

“I think he completely regretted it, I really do. He couldn’t live without it.”