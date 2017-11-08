Scottish Secretary David Mundell is visiting Norway to stress to the “huge opportunities” of continuing to invest in Scotland as the UK prepares for Brexit.

Mr Mundell will be in Oslo to meet Norwegian-headquartered companies with economic links to Scotland, including energy firm Statoil, hydropower firm Statkraft and oil services company Aker Solutions.

Ahead of the two-day trip, which begins today, he said: “As the UK prepares to leave the EU, we want to secure a new economic partnership with Europe, and build and strengthen our trade relationships around the world.”

He will be joined by Jens Frolich Holte, a foreign affairs minister.