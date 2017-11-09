STEVE McCLAREN, the former England manager, has made a major play to become Rangers’ next boss by this week asking his representatives to send his CV to the Ibrox club’s board.

We understand McClaren, currently working as an advisor for Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv, believes the job in Glasgow would be perfect for him in a bid to re-establish his reputation in British football after a personally bruising few years which has seen his stock as a top-level coach fall.

And it has been made clear to the powers-that-be inside at Rangers that he would be willing to work under their constraints in terms of his own wage and the transfer kitty, which will be far lower than anything he experienced in England.

Loading article content