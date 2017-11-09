STEVE McCLAREN, the former England manager, has made a major play to become Rangers’ next boss by this week asking his representatives to send his CV to the Ibrox club’s board.
We understand McClaren, currently working as an advisor for Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv, believes the job in Glasgow would be perfect for him in a bid to re-establish his reputation in British football after a personally bruising few years which has seen his stock as a top-level coach fall.
And it has been made clear to the powers-that-be inside at Rangers that he would be willing to work under their constraints in terms of his own wage and the transfer kitty, which will be far lower than anything he experienced in England.
And unlike in the case of Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, in terms of compensation, Maccabi would not be looking for a lot if anything at all.
Mark Allen, Rangers’ Director of Football, knows the former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough manager from old, although reports that this would make the 56-year-old the favourite are, for the moment, wide of the mark.
This is an intriguing development in the saga and while the name of McClaren, which was first linked to the job last weekend, will not excite too many Rangers, his reputation as coach could well get him an interview at the very least.
For all that the “Wally in the Brolly” image from his disappointing spell as England manager has stuck, and his time at Newcastle saw the club relegated, Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant has enjoyed genuine success during his managerial career.
He won the League Cup with Middlesbrough in 2004, still that club’s only major honour, and also led them to the UEFA Cup final two seasons later. He also took them to seventh in the Premier League,which remains their highest ever finish.
McClaren was also first-team coach at Manchester United during their historic treble season of 1998/99 and won the Dutch League in 2010 at FC Twente.
Rangers had hoped to name a replacement for Pedro Caixinha during this international break; however, as the days go on without an announcement, it is becoming increasingly likely Graeme Murty will still be in charge for the visit to Hamilton in eight days’ time.
