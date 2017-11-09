FORMER Scotland star Michael Stewart is among those who have criticised some Scotland fans who booed Rangers defender Ryan Jack as he made his international debut against Holland.

Former Aberdeen captain Jack was selected by caretaker boss Malky Mackay to play right-back at Pittodrie – five months after he swapped the north east for Glasgow.

He was booed within 30 seconds of the game which the Scots lost 0-1.

Loading article content

Michael Stewart said: “It’s disappointing to hear a few people booing Ryan Jack. 

HeraldScotland:

“Thankfully there are a lot of others cheering him.

“It’s his debut and people have got to get behind him – this is Scotland.

“A lot of people reacted to the boos.”

The booing set off an argument on social media.