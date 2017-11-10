IT could be a prime example of the art of journalism.

While newspapers often support the arts, a major new show at one of Scotland's leading galleries has a work of art literally supported by hundreds of copies of The Herald.

The Glasgow-based artist Jacqueline Donachie's new show, Right Here Among Them, which opens at the Fruitmarket Gallery in Edinburgh this weekend, has taken 200 copies of the newspaper to make one of its major sculptures, Advice Bar.

The sturdy piles of newsprint support a large, minimalist concrete sculpture, resembling a bar or table, which will also be the centre of a series of 'advice' sessions and performances during the exhibition, which runs until February 11 next year.

Ms Donachie first created the work for a show in New York in 1995, and used copies of Village Voice to support the table, at which she dispensed advice.

Now she has requisitioned the copies of the newspaper for the new piece which has been updated for a modern Scottish context and re-named Advice Bar Expanded for the Times.

Now the larger concrete version, specially installed for the new show, with six other major sculptures and a series of drawings, will be at the centre of the show, Ms Donachie's first mid-career retrospective.

The artist, winner of the inaugural Freelands Award, said: "It's been made bigger and come back, partly as a response to the news and what is happening in America.

"With all that is happening, we need an Advice Bar, but it is bigger, it is very physical, exploding out of the wall, it is a tonne of concrete, being held up by The Herald."

She added: "I didn't want it to be a fancy bar, it has to, like a lot of my work, have a human scale.

"We are having members of the youth group, Fresh Fruit, dispense advice at the bar - which will be real advice, and not a performance.

"They will be there for a half hour or an hour at the most, I like the idea of youthful advice.

"But I am clear the table is sculpture, not an installation for performance."

Ms Donachie's show will also include another kind of bar - with a day of free legal advice.

Ms Donachie's artistic work focusses on how people "navigate the world", she says, and in her research in Edinburgh has noted gaps in legal provision.

On February 8 the exhibition will be the venue for Advice for Our Times, where lawyers, legal experts and voluntary organisations will dispense free advice to the public on immigration law, benefits, disability, housing, family law and financial law.

Ms Donachie said she had been inspired by the changes to legal aid, immigration law and the benefits system.

She said: "I know from personal experience the legal world is a real tangle and it is hard to know where to start.

"The event won't solve people's problems but it might help point them in the right direction."

The advice session will take place between 3pm and 8pm on that day, and soup will be served.