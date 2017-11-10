The Commonwealth’s diversity of people, cultures and religions can help tackle the “one size fits all approach to globalisation”, the Prince of Wales has said.
Charles spoke passionately about the potential of the family of nations to make a difference on the major challenges facing the world, in his final speech as his tour of south-east Asia came to a close.
The heir to the throne had talks with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last night and he described in his address how the pair discussed the “crucial” role India can play.
In a lighter moment the Prince affectionately referred to wife Camilla as “mehabooba” – the Urdu word for darling – and got a laugh from invited guests at the residence of Britain’s High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith.
Charles highlighted that London is due to host the next gathering of Commonwealth leaders in April and said the “sheer diversity” of the body is one its greatest strengths.
With the UK leaving the EU, Britain’s relationship with its Commonwealth partners – in terms of trade, security and investment – will take on greater importance.
He said: “This diversity is to be celebrated.
“A one-size-fits-all approach to globalisation simply cannot be the answer and will, I am convinced, lead us into a sterile, monocultural homogeneity that creates ever greater problems whilst simultaneously robbing us of the solutions to address them.”
Charles, who also visited the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, stressed the importance of India’s position in the Commonwealth. The country is home to 60 per cent of the Commonwealth’s population of 2.3 billion.
He added: “The world can learn so much from India today, as indeed it has done through history, and as I have done throughout my own life.”
