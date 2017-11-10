Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he acted “by the book” and had “no alternative” but to take the action he did over allegations of inappropriate behaviour against tragic assembly member Carl Sargeant.

Mr Jones faced calls to quit after Mr Sargeant’s family claimed the former Welsh government minister, who took his own life on Tuesday, had been denied “natural justice” because he was unaware of the detailed nature of the allegations against him.

Mr Sargeant, 49, died four days after being sacked as communities and children’s minister in the devolved administration. He was suspended from the Labour Party.

