Police involved in a search for a teenager have warned that children may go missing as a result of a sinister new Facebook craze reaching Scotland.
The craze involves a child being “nominated” by another Facebook user to disappear for up to 48 hours while having no contact with anyone else.
Kinross-based police constable Atholl Spalding issued a warning to parents after he was involved in the successful search for missing 14-year-old Mia Quinn.
The schoolgirl was discovered safe and well yesterday afternoon after being reported missing from her Cowdenbeath home on Wednesday.
She was last reported to have been seen in Kinross and a large-scale police operation was carried out.
PC Spalding said: “Seeing and hearing that there may be a new craze sweeping Facebook, where you nominate a friend to stay missing for up to 48 hours – hence police involvement.
“Hope this isn’t true. The resources into vulnerable missing persons are stretching the police to our limit. This needs the word spread, so parents are aware. Shocking if true and draining police resources for a game of hide and seek.”
The officer later tweeted: “Spent 10 hours looking for vulnerable missing person last night. Glad to hear the young person has been found safe and well.”
The 48-Hour Challenge is a viral trend circulating on Facebook and based on a similar challenge which swept Europe several years ago. It encourages children to go missing from home for up to two days, sparking police searches and making their parents frantic with worry.
