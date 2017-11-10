DIVORCE papers signed by Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla are expected to fetch up to £25,000 when they go up for auction.
The papers, from August 15 1972, have been signed three times by Elvis and four times by Priscilla as well as by their lawyers.
Each of the 12 papers contains details of the divorce.The couple began living separately from February 1972.
Loading article content
They specify how the couple were married in Las Vegas in 1967 and had one daughter, Lisa Presley, the following year.
As part of the settlement, Elvis signed over to Priscilla his 1971 Mercedes Benz, 1969 Cadillac Eldorado, Harley-Davidson motorbike and $100,000.
The sum was to be paid in two sections – $50,000 within five days of the agreement and $50,000 on or before August 20 1973.
Priscilla would also receive half of the income from the couple’s three homes in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Palm Springs.
Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Devizes, Wiltshire, said the papers were “a piece of showbusiness history”.
“These are exceptional examples of Elvis’ signature, both bold and large. It is extremely rare to have Elvis sign his full name, Elvis Aaron Presley.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.