WOUNDS such as cuts and burns heal 60 per cent faster if they happen during the day rather than at night, a study has found.

Researchers discovered that burns which occurred at night – between the hours of 8pm and 8am – healed after an average of 28 days, compared to just 17 days for those which happened in the day time.

The team at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, who studied the records of 118 burns patients, said the results showed the effect of our internal body clocks.

Loading article content