Donald Trump has hit out at the “very one-sided and unfair” trade relationship between the US and China, but stopped short of criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The US president said Beijing “must immediately address the unfair trade practices that drive” what he said is a “shockingly” large trade deficit, along with barriers to market access, forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft.

“But I don’t blame China,” he added. “After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?”

