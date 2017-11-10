Judy Murray will collect her OBE for services to tennis, women in sport, and charity at Buckingham Palace later.
The former Great Britain Fed Cup coach is the third member of her family to be honoured after sons Andy and Jamie were given a knighthood and OBE respectively.
After her inclusion in the Queen's Birthday Honour's list was announced, Murray said: "I do what I love and I love what I do, so I feel very lucky to have been given this honour.
"I'll keep working hard to grow tennis and to promote women's sport across the UK."
Scottish tennis coach Murray has had a successful career, notably training her two Wimbledon-winning sons, setting them on the road to stardom.
She recently became a grandmother again, after Andy's wife Kim Sears gave birth to their second daughter.
The couple, who married in 2015, already have a young daughter Sophia.
Wheelchair curling champion Angie Malone will also be at the palace, receiving an MBE alongside former footballer John Beresford.
