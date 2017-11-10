PEOPLE do not understand the magnitude of Celtic's achievement in setting a new domestic unbeaten record.

That is the opinion of former Hoops defender Virgil van Dijk, who believes Brendan Rodgers' players deserve a lot of credit for their feat.

The Dutchman returned to Scotland on Thursday for his country's 1-0 friendly win over the Tartan Army at Pittodrie.

Read more: Celtic's Kieran Tierney as Scotland captain surely just a taste of things to come?

He left the Hoops in 2015 in after two seasons in Glasgow, but has been paying close attention as his former club went 63 games without defeat domestically, setting a new British record in the process.

"It's amazing," he told STV.

"I don't think people really understand how big an achievement it is. They should get all the credit for it because it's not something that happens a lot.

"I'm very happy for the club and the fans and also for the players, of course.

"It doesn't matter if it's Scotland or anywhere else, it's a big achievement. People don't understand how big it is."

The 26-year-old was also impressed by Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney, who captained his country for the first time against the Netherlands as well as moving into a centre-back role.

"He's been doing very well and I think Celtic is very smart to tie him down for the next couple or six years," he said.

"It's good to see him as the captain as well and he's been doing very well.

"I can remember the day he made his debut at Dundee away and since then he's been progressing every game, I think. It's good to see."