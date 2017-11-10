A SCOTLAND-BOUND airliner has made an emergency landing with no nose gear at Belfast International Airport.
Fifty-six people include four crew and a baby were on board Flybe flight BE331 bound for Inverness when it was forced to carry out an emergency landing with the front of the plane unsupported.
Flybe confirmed a female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to a "minor hand injury".
The Bombardier Q-400 which had taken off from Belfast City Airport it was forced to circle the city and dump fuel before landing at Belfast International Airport with the runway closed to other aircraft.
After landing nose-down on the runway around 1.30pm fire engines rushed to the plane.
A Flybe spokeswoman said: "Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our Bombardier Q-400 aircraft, flight BE331, which landed with no nose gear in place.
"The aircraft departed from Belfast City at 11.07am bound for Inverness. The incident occurred at Belfast International Airport at approximately 1.30pm.
"There are 52 passengers on board and four crew members.
"Our primary concern is for the welfare of the passengers and crew."
A spokeswoman for Belfast International Airport said: "A Flybe flight from Belfast to Inverness declared an emergency and landed at Aldergrove at about 1.20pm today.
"The airport is still open and full emergency procedures have been deployed."
A number of flights at Belfast International were delayed following the emergency landing. Passengers due to fly this evening were advised to keep in contact with their airline for latest updates.
