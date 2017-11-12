THEY called him "the teller of tales" and when Robert Louis Stevenson's extraordinary life was cut short his neighbours and friends on the Samoan island where he lived cut a path through the jungle and, in tribute, carried his body on their shoulders to its final resting place atop a mountain overlooking the sea.

The author, essayist, poet, musician and traveller, was just 44. Tomorrow, 167 years after his birth, Scotland celebrates and commemorates his life and work on RLS Day, bringing to a conclusion a week of events honouring the rebellious and brilliant Edinburgh-born polymath.

Stevenson was a garlanded celebrity in his own time but his works have outlived him, and three of them – Kidnapped, Treasure Island and The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde – remain among the most famous in the English language.

