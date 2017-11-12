GROUPS representing Scottish and Welsh charities have called on MPs to block the UK Government’s "power grab" during Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon has previously claimed that the UK Government's EU withdrawal bill includes the "wholesale transfer of powers" from Brussels to Whitehall and Westminster.

Scottish and Welsh MPs from all parties are now facing a call to back moves in the Commons to prevent the repatriation of powers from Brussels to London.

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) and Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) said the powers must instead be devolved to Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Sturgeon has claimed the UK Government's plans will see the parliament in London take charge of policy areas traditionally devolved to Holyrood, such as farming and fishing.

The two charity groups back Sturgeon's claims that the plans represent a challenge to devolution.

John Downie, director of public affairs at SCVO, said that power not explicitly reserved should be automatically devolved to the Scottish and Welsh administrations.

He said: “We have consistently pushed to enhance the powers of devolved parliaments – where it makes sense to do so – and believe more devolved powers would better enable Scottish and Welsh Ministers to react to unique regional challenges and shape tailored solutions.

"Indeed, Brexit actually affords an opportunity to revisit the discussion about where power should ideally rest."

Ruth Marks, Chief Executive of WCVA, echoed the SCVO's concerns.

She said: "Existing mechanisms valued by the sector for engagement and influencing could be undermined if powers are removed from Wales as a result of this Bill.”

In response, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The withdrawal bill is designed to ensure that the UK exits the EU with certainty, continuity and control.

“We have always said we expect that the return of powers from the EU will lead to a significant increase in the decision making powers for the devolved administrations.”