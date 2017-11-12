MOVE over TOWIE and Made in Chelsea and budge up Glow...there's a new reality TV star coming to town.

Inspired by the continued fascination of UK audiences with the strangely compelling "unscripted but structured" reality series such as The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) and Made in Chelsea – in which "glamorous" twenty somethings live out the highs and lows while the cameras roll – Scottish production company Gold Crown Productions is launching Created In Scotland.

The new Scottish show, which will be launched as a "more elegant" rival to Glow – a Glasgow-based reality show launched last year featuring club promoters, bar managers, models and a boxer – will be based in and around Glasgow, but plans to take in more of Scotland with shoots planned in Highland castles as well as Merchant City bars and restaurants.

STV2 and radio presenter James Smith, who is the only cast member confirmed so far, said that the aim of the show was a more glamorous, "cleaned-up" version of Glow, without the alcohol binges and bust-ups that have caused on-and-off-set controversies.

Smith, who was named Glaswegian of the Year at the Glasgow Awards 2017, has also fostered over 50 children and is an ambassador for children's charities including Children 1st. Eight years ago he and his husband Neil became the first same sex couple in Scotland to adopt a child.

He said the show would focus on his professional life, hosting events as well as presenting but may also stray into more personal issues. "I've worked with X-factor and I've been invited to take part in the Real Housewives of Jersey too, so that will all be interesting," he said. "I don't mind opening up my own life either. I'm an ambassador for adoption and I live in a country house which will also be used as a location. Scotland has so much to offer – I see so much talent when I'm hosting events – and it this will hopefully give some people a chance to shine."

The reality series trend in the UK started in 2010 when TOWIE, which is filmed in Brentwood, Essex and screened on ITVBE first introduced the genre to British television. It was joined a year later by the more high-end Made in Chelsea, based in the London borough of the same name.

Director Victoria Green said: "Our show will be similar to London's Made In Chelsea. I wanted to make a reality show about the more upper class people of Scotland and for people to see the elegant side of the Scottish people.

"We are also intending on including a few foreign members of cast as we are a multi-cultural society and want to show that these people have a contribution to our country and show it in a positive light."

Green and her production team are now looking for eight to 10 cast members aged 18-60 years old. Casting calls, to be held in Glasgow's Lorne Hotel next weekend, have already attracted 5000 applicants, she claimed.

Though the show will initially be broadcast on YouTube and Vimeo – no date has been set – she hopes that if it can build audiences it might be snapped by Scottish TV channel such as STV2. She added: "We do hope to get it on television eventually as we have been approached by a few contacts who want to see the pilot episode, which will be very interesting.