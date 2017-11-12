SCOTLAND needs a "clear-out" of the Conservatives, Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said as he condemned Tory "incompetents". The Scottish Lib Dem leader mounted a fierce attack on the Tories both north and south of the border, blasting the "shambles" of Theresa May's administration at Westminster.
Rennie told the Scottish Liberal Democrats conference in Dunfermline: "The shambles of the Conservatives in London is now so stark it makes John Major's government of the 1990s look like a beacon of competence, unity and purpose."
Under Major, the Tories were hit by sleaze allegations and were ridden with infighting over Europe.
Loading article content
But Rennie said the "only good thing" was that all 12 of the Scottish MPs Major had were ousted in 1997.
"They all lost their seats, every single one of them," he said. "The events of this week show it is time for another clear-out. "Our country deserves better than incompetents in London and pastel-tinted fakes in Scotland."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?